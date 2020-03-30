To the editor:
On behalf of the American Red Cross, we would like to acknowledge all the people who willingly took the time to donate blood at two recent blood drives in Northfield. On March 18, 51 units of blood were collected at City Light Church, and another 54 units were obtained March 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Despite longer wait times for some, it is heartwarming to know that people do come through in times of crisis. People were understanding and appreciative of the extra hygienic measures implemented by the Red Cross during this COVID-19 crisis.
Many blood drives are being canceled (i.e., there will be no drive at Carleton College in April since all of the students are finishing their classes online), so it is more critical than ever to donate blood for necessary surgeries, accidents, or cancer treatment. Statistics tell us that less than 10% of the U.S. population donates blood, making those people part of a special group who help to save lives.
In the near future, if you wish to make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org on the internet. Presently, there are area blood drives scheduled in Faribault at Bethlehem Academy on April 8, Eagle's Club, April 15, South Central College April 16, and Faribo West Mall April 18. If there are any changes or additions, they will be found at redcrossblood.org.
Cindy Anderson, Marilyn Petersen and Barb Swenson
Coordinators, Northfield Area Red Cross Blood Drives