To the editor:
I invite you to join me in supporting Jon Olson for the Senate District 20 DFL party nomination.
Jon is exceptionally talented and energetic, and his 25 years of service to our country as a Navy commander has prepared him well to handle complex issues and make tough decisions. He also has a very big heart and knows how to reach out to bridge the gap with people of differing viewpoints.
Your support for Jon Olson to receive the DFL nomination for our Senate District 20 seat will help make Minnesota a stronger and more vibrant place.
Caucuses will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with check-in starting at 6:30 p.m. This is where the nomination process starts. Those who show up are able to make a difference.
See Caucus.DFL.org to find the location of your DFL party caucus.
Leif Knecht
Northfield