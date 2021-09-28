To the editor:
I have resided at 414 Manitou St. for 48 years. Over the years, I have become interested in our native plants and pollinators. Much of my yard and garden are planted with native vegetation. Over the last several years I have found the rusty patched bumble bee feeding in my gardens. I have been contributing these sightings to ongoing monitoring efforts by the United States Geological Survey and others. The rusty patched bumble bee is a federally listed endangered species United States Fish and Wildlife Service 2017, is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and considered critically endangered or absent from the many states in its original range.
I have been made aware of others in my neighborhood that have also found this endangered bee in their gardens. The thing we have in common is that the rusty patched bumble bee sightings encircle the Paulson property.
That is why I hope the City Council will choose to do the environmental study of the Paulson property to determine if the bee nests in the wooded areas of the property. Once this is determined, the land may be still be developed, with preservation of appropriate areas where they nest. The study needs to be completed by qualified specialists that have the knowledge, experience, and ability to detect the bee nesting sites if they are there.
I would also like the City Council members to realize that many of the trees were planted in 1936, which makes them 85 years old. They are in their prime years of growth. The trees I have noticed are oak, maple and walnut, and I think butternut. The trees of most value to wildlife should not be removed during the construction. Again, this needs a qualified and experienced person to determine this value. Many studies have shown that urban forests provide essential services to communities and preserving the little we have left in Northfield should be a priority.
I hope the City Council will choose to do the environmental study so we don't risk losing this very rare bumble bee and federally listed endangered species found in our city and very, very, few other places n the United States and nowhere else in the world.
Arlene Kjar
Northfield