Well, How are you? A lot of us aren’t feeling so great.
The election is behind us — sort of. It’s become painfully apparent that two main sectors of the population get their information from very different sources and at times don’t even accept the same reality. This is a deeply troubling time for our nation.
The pandemic is booming, and we sure wish it wasn’t. Many more people are getting sick, more than ever before are dying, and our health care system is now under real stress.
We’re “dialing back” some higher-risk activities to try to slow the case rate while we wait for the vaccines at the end of the tunnel. Kids are back to distance learning, and they’re missing their schools, their friends, and their sports and activities. More jobs and businesses are at risk.
It’s a lot of hurt. A lot of pain.
Thinking about this pain somehow reminds me of when I had lower back pain during my pregnancies. It really hurt at times.
One way I coped when it hurt was to focus on other parts of my body that didn’t hurt, and to consciously appreciate them. It didn’t take the pain away, but my perspective changed. Instead of “I hurt!” I was able to think, “This part of me hurts, but these other parts of me are blissfully pain-free.”
And I was actually able to be grateful for all of those pain-free parts.
Identifying what we have, rather than focusing so much on what we’re missing, may help us get through this really tough time. Encouraging kids to think this way gives them a useful life skill. It’s a good muscle to exercise, leading to greater resiliency.
Being a helper also helps you feel better! Donating to the food shelf, running an errand for a vulnerable neighbor, making masks for others, and so many other small and large actions can make someone else’s situation hurt a bit less and make you feel good too.
I understand this isn’t likely to help much if you’re going through a truly terrible time and you don’t know how you’re going to survive. If that’s you, I’m so sorry. I hope you have some support and can find the help you may need.
One resource to keep in mind is United Way’s 2-1-1 help line for Minnesota residents. It’s free, confidential and available 24/7 in a wide range of languages. It’s also online at 211unitedway.org — or you can text your zip code to 898-211to connect to 2-1-1 resources. At times there can be a delay, as the folks behind the 2-1-1 service have themselves had to quarantine, leading to short staffing — but please persist if you are looking for help with your situation.
United Way-funded agencies have continued to play a key role in helping our community get through this extraordinary time. We want to be able to support them strongly going into 2021. If you are able, this is a great time to make a donation to Rice County Area United Way. Please visit ricecountyunitedway.org/donate for a variety of giving options.
Did you know that even if you don’t itemize on your federal taxes, you can deduct up to $300 in charitable donations for 2020? That change was part of the CARES Act. We know the deduction can make a difference when people consider how much they can donate.
This is indeed a difficult time, but I hope you can think about “what doesn’t hurt” in your life and find reasons to be thankful in this season of Thanksgiving.