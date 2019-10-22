To the editor:
Thank you for the encouraging, strengthening and validating gift you have given to Ruth’s House of Hope as you declared Nov. 3 Ruth’s House of Hope Day in Northfield!
Generous and diligent supporters of Ruth’s House, dedicated staff, women and children who have been protected and have successfully moved on, and women and children who currently reside at Ruth’s House as they heal and work to achieve independence are all grateful for this declaration.
Your welcomed acknowledgment of the Ruth’s House mission uplifts us all. We look forward to celebrating 15 years of service as we join together in partnership for an evening of joy-filled music. Ruth’s House of Hope Day in Northfield! Again, thank you!
Kathy Tonolli
Northfield