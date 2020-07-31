It can be hard to recognize progress in the midst of a pandemic. Looking back over the past year, it’s hard to separate our current moment from our recent past.
Still, 2019 was a year of growth and recalibration for Northfield Hospital + Clinics. Then 2020 brought unexpected challenge … and a heroic response by our talented, dedicated team to care safely for all patients, whatever their need. We’ll continue to adapt in the months ahead as our community faces the future together through the era of COVID-19.
In 2019, NH+C grew on many fronts. We moved our Faribault orthopedics and ENT (ear, nose, throat) practice into a larger, more convenient clinic space and upgraded our equipment there. We added midwife services to our range of OB-GYN care with certified nurse midwife Jessica Bohren, APRN, CNM, giving new parents even more options for natural childbirth – with the resources of a hospital when needed. We debuted lactation services with certified lactation consultant Jennifer Kleine, RN, BSN, IBCLC, helping moms and babies with one-on-one appointments in a relaxed setting in our Birth Center. We welcomed excellent physicians across our practices — from family medicine (Dr. David McIntyre, Dr. Suzanne Schaefer) to surgery (Dr. Ashley Marek, Dr. Ellie Cohen) as we expand care in communities across the region.
We’re also completing two significant construction projects on our Northfield campus. The expansion of the Birth Center adds to the capacity to deliver more babies, and extends the spectrum of care – from a dedicated operating room for cesarean sections to our first-ever birthing tub:
• Four new labor/delivery rooms
• Three new post-partum rooms
• Dedicated C-section operating room
• Water birth tub – a first for NH+C
• New triage room
• Expanded nursery
• New waiting area
• Phase One is to be completed in September. Final completion: February 2021
The expansion of the Northfield Clinic improves access for primary care, enables patient-centered care, and poises the clinic for future growth:
• 2 new exam rooms
• Lab moves to the front of the clinic
• Design promotes team-based care
• Phase One completed in June. Final completion is slated for November.
At NH+C, we’re committed to the health of the communities we serve. We have worked hard to position ourselves to be a valuable resource for generations to come.
Our greatest resource is the men and women who work at NH+C. We are so fortunate to have a wonderful mix of talent and dedication. I’m grateful to these colleagues. We will continue to move forward, together.