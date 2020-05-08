Arcadia Charter School has been innovating the ways in which it comes together as a community and collaborates during this time of physical distancing. Arcadia students continue to start their day together, online, in their advisories — which are like multigrade home rooms. The two middle school advisories start with an activity to encourage social emotional growth and ensure that students continue to feel connected to one another and their teachers. While these activities look different now that they are held in virtual Google Meets instead of in person, this is an important part of Arcadia’s learning model. High school advisories check in with each other and the day’s agenda. As a result of this highly personalized and engaged approach, Arcadia has almost 100% attendance each day.
Then students attend classes — using a variety of technology to discuss in real time what they are learning, much as they would have in the classroom. Class periods have been shortened to make all teachers available during the afternoon for student questions and meetings. Since Arcadia students supplement classes with independent projects as part of their learning model, this flexible time is important for students to check in with their advisors on their progress, get guidance and ask questions. This mix of classes and projects, and Arcadia’s small size, enables tailoring to individual students — just as when school took place in the building.
Arcadia staff are embracing their mission and finding innovative ways to help students grow and learn, despite physical distancing. Arcadia has four Innovation Days each year where the entire school spends the day on one activity instead of classes. Past Innovation Days have included service learning, STEM projects and speakers, senior presentations, and community-building activities. This spring’s Innovation Day took a new form with distance learning — of a team-based remote scavenger hunt. All students were on teams that worked remotely but collaboratively to complete a series of Arcadia Mania challenges. They ranged from replicating famous artwork to strangest pizza topping to building the tallest tower out of pasta to remote dance parties.
Innovation Day also included a party-in-a-box to celebrate Arcadia’s new logo, and Arcadia postcards to send to friends to stay in touch, or to senior citizens to say hello. Students are also creating a mural during distance learning. Each student has a section of the mural to create and then staff will assemble the pieces into a whole at the school. Staff hope the mural will welcome students back, together, in the fall.