To the editor:
We, as Americans, all want to make sure that our democracy works well. Voting is a basic right and responsibility of all citizens no matter our party affiliation, our race or our religious beliefs. We should be working to make voting easy and safe for everyone.
The voter ID provision and limits on mail-in ballots put forward by the MN Senate would make it harder for our seniors and others who do not currently have picture ID to vote. We voted down a constitutional amendment about this in 2012, and I am disturbed that the Senate has brought it forward again. The related proposal for provisional voting is difficult and costly for small townships and could cause lengthy delays in counting ballots.
Mail-in ballots have a long history in Minnesota; some smaller townships vote entirely by mail which is easier and cheaper to administer than in-person voting. Our own Sen. Draheim used a mail-in ballot last November, so it is strange that he wants to make it harder for others to do the same. The few cases of proven irregularities in voting would not be solved by voter ID or restricting mail-in voting.
The U.S. House has passed the For the People Act, which would give necessary protections to voting across the country in federal elections. The Minnesota Legislature should follow suit. You can take up the responsibility of being a good citizen by communicating with your elected representatives to protect our right to vote easily and conveniently.
Leota Goodney
Northfield