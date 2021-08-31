To the editor:
I have been following the proposal to create housing on the Paulson tree farm. Opponents say that this project will destroy trees, build $600,000 homes, destroy the habitat of an endangered species, create an outsized apartment building with insufficient parking, and disrupt the character of the neighborhood. In addition, opponents like me see this project providing tax relief of $2.99 million to a developer. There is very little, if any, support among the people; the proponents seem to be the developer and "the city."
In a recent Northfield News article, the mayor implies that the city is following the Comprehensive Plan and encourages the populace to be a part of the government by joining boards and commissions. You can; but, don't think you can change anything. The mayor appoints each and every member of a board or commission — except the Charter Commission. And, only the council has the power to change anything.
As a Ward 4 person, it is hard for me to see how a $2.99 million tax break is good for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th ward people. I would hope that my representative, Jessica Peterson-White, will veto the subsidy, and that the other ward representatives, Jami Reister and Suzie Nakasian will do so also. As for George Zuccolotto, the people of the Third Ward need you to speak for them — loudly, clearly, and passionately. Overwhelmingly, your people don't want it.
As for Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Brad Ness, and Clarice Grabau, why should one developer get a $2.99 million dollar tax break? If there is going to be a tax break, shouldn't the tax break go to the other 20,000+ people who have been paying taxes for years? How did we become a town that takes $5,000 per year from tiny Waterford, and gives millions to a developer who has already received millions? When are we going to stop?
David Ludescher
Northfield