As if awakened from the long slumber of denial, the whole nation was confronted with the ugly and undeniable reality of systemic racism when the video of the murder of George Floyd was shared a year ago.
A reality backed by numbers and statistics shows how, for many communities, life is plagued by big and little actions of discrimination. The examples abound: a bank loan denied to a Black person, a person not hired because of their ethnicity,or an apartment rental refused because the person, who is Indigenous, Hispanic or Black, may be seen as not reliable or lacking resources.
We are in the post-awareness point in history. Systemic racism, deeply rooted in bias — whether in policing or lending practices or job opportunities — exists, and denying it seems a fool’s errand.
Out of the urgency to change this reality and knowing that simply becoming aware is no longer sufficient, even in Northfield, the Northfield Antiracist Action Coalition (NAAC) was formed during the summer of 2020. At the time, COVID-19 was raging and it was impossible not to see how the pandemic disproportionately affected people of color and low-income families. In this context, the murder of George Floyd opened the floodgates to a new level of awareness and calls to action.
NAAC grew out of initial conversations between Rice County Neighbors United, a Northfield advocacy organization formed in 2017, and NorthSTAR, an organization recently created by several Northfield High School graduates. Soon both groups invited others: Northfield Women’s March, Northfield Black Lives Matter protests and Say Their Names Northfield. The grassroots, non-hierarchical coalition continues to welcome other groups to join.
NAAC’s mission calls us, out of a sense of love and care for our city, to come together to take action that fosters a truly antiracist community. The goal is to make our community truly welcoming of everybody.
The work consists of large group meetings and smaller workgroups that meet in between the larger gatherings. The group’s ambitious plan is to review all areas in our city, including housing, our public schools, religious institutions, local government and city services, community life, the Latinx community, and workplaces, businesses and employment. The work will be ongoing and will last as long as it is needed.
The next large event, taking place June 7 at 7 p.m., will provide an opportunity to share the coalition’s progress, discuss antiracist work and learn from featured speaker Marlene Rojas, a former Northfield resident, who will share her advice on how to be an effective community organizer. Marlene was instrumental in the creation of “El Súper Barrio Latino,” the Spanish-language radio show on KYMN / 95.1 The One. She was also part of Rice County Neighbors United’s founding group and worked on the Northfield City ID initiative.
Spanish/English interpretation will be provided. Carleton College’s Center for Community and Civic Engagement graciously lends NAAC their educational Zoom portal to enable the use of interpretation during the session.
Anyone interested community members can register here: https://bit.ly/3oMb0SB