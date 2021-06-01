This piece was endorsed by Lucy GM, Tayde López, Olivia Frey of Rice County Neighbors United; Liz Coffield, Moriah O’Malley, Amber Barksdale, Jasmine Barksdale, Eduardo Jaramillo, Sullie Ojala-Helmbolt of NorthSTAR; Yuki Nagaoka, Sinda Nichols, CCCE at Carleton; Claudia González-George, Stand Up NFLD; Cecilia Cornejo, Say Their Names, and Emily Fulton-Foley and Penny Hillemann.