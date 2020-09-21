The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the health care financing crisis that continues in our country. Employer-sponsored insurance remains the dominant form of health insurance coverage in the U.S. The pandemic exposes the folly of linking health insurance to employment.
Employer-sponsored health insurance came into existence during World War II. Wage and price controls were put in place because of an increased demand for goods and a tight labor market.
Employers were allowed to use the fringe benefit of health care coverage to attract workers.
From that start, we have come to where the health insurance industry controls much of the financing of our healthcare and serves as a large profit center for themselves.
Employer-based health insurance (insurance that is purchased by employers for their employees and financed through an employer or joint employer-employee contributions) is currently subsidized in part by the federal government through tax exclusions for employer contributions to employee health insurance plans.
As tens of million face unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they also face losing their employer sponsored health insurance just when they need it most. This demonstrates just how cruel and nonsensical it is to tie health insurance to employment.
The solution is an improved “Medicare for All” format. Everybody will be covered for their health care with significant reductions in administrative waste and complexity in our current system giving us the cost savings to implement improved Medicare for All.
A side benefit to Medicare for All is smaller businesses can better compete against large employers for employees and increase economic development opportunities for smaller communities. Employees will no longer have to stay in a particular job just for the insurance coverage, but an employee may stay in a job which previously did not provide health insurance.
Ask your congressional representative to support HR1384, the Medicare for All Act of 2019, by calling 202-224-3121.