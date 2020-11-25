This month, my 19-year-old daughter texted me a photo from Breckenridge, Colorado, where she is taking online courses, working in a coffee shop and hiking in the pine forests. Her photo shows a huge bank of white billowing clouds pushing up from a horizon lined with lovely green pines. It wasn’t a bank of clouds though. It was smoke from the thousands of acres of forests that are burning. My daughter added that the coffee shop where she works was swamped with tourists because so many of the other attractions that people would normally visit are on fire.
Take a moment to let that sink in. The places that burned were so magnificent that people traveled far to see them, just for the joy of being there. Even without knowing these forests intimately, I know in my bones that losing them is like losing a community of elders. These ancient green places each have an irreplaceable wisdom that is theirs alone. They have given people solace and wonder. I grieve for the loss of these green and venerable places that I will never know.
The morning after I saw my daughter’s picture, I read for the first time the words of Kenyan Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai, who said that trees are our friends and that they symbolize hope. Reading this so soon after seeing that picture, I sat down on the kitchen floor and cried then prayed for the loss of so many for so many friends and the loss of so much hope.
Then I got up and read a little bit more. I read that Maathai founded an organization called the Green Belt Movement that has planted more than 50 million trees in Kenya, as well as trees in other parts of the world, including the American West. This tree planting work began as a way to make life better for women who lived in Kenyan villages because many of them walk more than eight hours a day to gather wood fuel to cook food for their families. Others were suffering because the destruction of forests had altered local climates, making it harder to grow food.
Maathai’s revolutionary journey began because she saw that forests had been destroyed and that people were suffering because of that loss. What action might we take in honor of the majesty and wisdom of the forests in the West? What might we do to honor the Big Woods that once grew here and the Dakota people they supported?
“It’s the little things citizens do,” Maathai said. “That’s what will make a difference. My little thing is planting trees.” What little thing might you be called to do?