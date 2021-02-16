To the editor:
As the adoption of a “Clean Car” rule is being debated it is important to remind ourselves that, in addition to reducing carbon dioxide, cleaner vehicles will result in a healthier environment.
According to a research report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, Feb. 16, 2021, using annual atmospheric CO2 concentration data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1991 to 2018, pollen season in the upper Midwest is starting earlier, lasting 21% longer, and producing more pollen which increases allergy and asthma suffering and respiratory stress with attending increases in medical care costs.
Also, in 2018, 8.7 million people died prematurely as a result of air pollution from fossil fuels, according to the new research published in the journal Environmental Research.
As we become more sensitive to respiratory health issues, it is well to bear in mind how we can reduce our daily exposure to hazardous air.
Richard DeBeau
Northfield