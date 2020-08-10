Medicare for All (M4A) continues to have importance in how we solve our health care financing crisis. The July Northfield Hospital and Clinics Hospital Board meeting discussed concerns whether a M4A solution would affect the financial stability of the hospital.
First, there needs to be a little background. Health Care for All MN (HCAMN) is an organization that believes health care is an essential human need and that unequal access to health care is an injustice. HCAMN has a reachable vision providing comprehensive, affordable, high-quality health care for every person.
Medicare as it now exists is for people 65 and older. It has become complex with different payments options to hospitals, including straight Medicare with low reimbursement rates for patient care, supplemental health insurance plans with increased coverage, and individual patient payments — plus uncompensated care.
M4A removes all this complexity with updated comprehensive coverage and global budgets. M4A will no longer use existing reimbursement rates but instead make payments to hospitals based on global budgets that are negotiated yearly. Regional directors, on a quarterly basis, will review with each hospital the budget and make adjustments as needed. There will no longer be individual reimbursements for procedures. And the true amazing reality is that the patient has no bill to pay.
M4A will be funded by taxes based on ability to pay by we the people and businesses.
There will no longer be deductibles, co-pays, premiums and out-of-pocket costs — this means less overall cost to most of us. This new payment approach stabilizes health care financing, removes much administrative waste, and achieves substantial reduction in the cost of our system.
Total administrative waste is estimated at 34% of health care spending. The U.S. spends twice as much per capita than the rest of the industrialized world. A recent Yale study published in Lancet (a medical journal) found there would be $59 billion savings in hospital care (across all hospitals in the U.S.) under M4A.
Two M4A legislative bills meet HCAMN’s vision: the Minnesota Health Plan (SF 1125, HF 1200) and at the federal level Medicare for All Act of 2019 (HF 1384).
Our current system is not working for the vast majority of Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic shows again why employer based health care insurance model is no longer the answer. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs — and with it health insurance. The Northfield Area Chapter of HCAMN agrees. We believe our current health care system is unsustainable, and systematic change has to occur. Northfield Hospital and Clinics will benefit from Medicare for All.