To the editor:
I have several concerns with the the proposed development of the Paulson Tree Farm. Most have to do with the size and scale of the apartment complex and the traffic it will add to our neighborhood. Specifically, I’m concerned about future traffic congestion on Lincoln as it intersects Cannon Valley Drive, Linden Sreet and Greenvale Avenue, and on Greenvale Avenue as it meets Hwy. 3.
As the northwest part of town has been developed over the last 40 years it seems that no thought has been given to how this part of town will connect with Hwy. 3 and downtown. I fear that as more development occurs we will face a situation much like the one the roundabout recently solved at the intersection of Jefferson and 246. Almost every time I was stuck in traffic there, I thought to myself, “How could we not have foreseen this?” I’d like to avoid having those same thoughts as I approach the intersection of Lincoln and Greenvale at some future date.
In the last 20 years the northwest part of Northfield has added a school, a hospital, the Benedictine Retirement Community, Kildahl Point and the Cannon Valley Drive/Thye Pkwy neighborhoods. With each new expansion, traffic increases.
In 1962 when my house was built ,it was the northern-most house in the city and Greenvale Avenue, two blocks to the south, was the main northern connector street to Hwy 3. Today, 60 years later, our town extends an additional 2 miles north and west of my house and Greenvale Avenue is still the main northern connector street to Hwy 3.
There are bottlenecks building and I think we would be wise to address the lack of a safe, efficient northern connection to Hwy. 3 before adding a large apartment complex and several hundred more cars to this neighborhood.
Bill Seeberg
Northfield