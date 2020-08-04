The vision of Northfield Public Schools is to prepare every student for lifelong success within a world-class learning environment with a commitment to community partnerships and sustainability.
During the last 12 months, the district has gone from the excitement of celebrating the groundbreaking for the new Greenvale Park Elementary School to adapting to historic changes in schooling and daily life as a result of the COVID-19 global health pandemic. Highlights from this past year:
● Construction of a new 600-student capacity Greenvale Park Elementary School. The building is being constructed adjacent to the existing Greenvale Park school, now called the Northfield Community Education Center. The Northfield Community Education Center will host the district’s preschool, early childhood special education, early childhood family education, licensed child care center, and community education programs.
● Completion of the new main office addition at Bridgewater Elementary School. The new office includes a secure front entrance, requiring visitors to come through the school office before being admitted to the rest of the school. It also has a new nurse’s office and conference room. The previous main office was converted into special education classrooms.
● Construction of a cafeteria addition at Sibley Elementary School. The addition also includes new music and art classrooms. The previous cafeteria/kitchen was renovated as a new media center, while the former media center was remodeled to incorporate an enlarged nurse’s office and small group special education classrooms.
● The district adapted to a distance learning model due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic. Teachers provided instruction in real-time via live videoconferencing software and asynchronous learning activities through the district’s learning management systems.
● The district met the needs of families at the start of the pandemic by coordinating the installation of home internet access for 65 students. The Child Nutrition Department served over 121,000 free meals between March 30 and July 15. The Community Education Department provided free child care for the school-age children of health care and emergency workers.
● The district provided cultural competency training for over 300 teachers and implicit bias training for all employees.
Optimism for the future, while acknowledging the challenges ahead
● As of this article’s deadline, the district did not know how the 2020-21 school year will begin. The Minnesota departments of Health and Education have asked schools to prepare for the possibility of three scenarios: in-person learning, a hybrid approach that includes some students learning on campus and some at home, and distance learning. Decisions about what scenario is used will be based on public health conditions.
● The financial repercussions of COVID-19 will have a long-lasting impact on public schools. With the state of Minnesota’s budget projection swinging from surplus to deficit, school districts anticipate limited resources over the next two years. The district is planning budget adjustments for the 2021-22 school year.
District staff deeply appreciates our supportive community and remains committed to delivering educational excellence empowering all learners to engage in our dynamic world.