To the editor:
There is a construction project in Northfield that everyone needs to be prepared for. At the corner of Division Street/Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway a roundabout is being built. This will no doubt cause several months of confusion for drivers, creating numerous fender benders and other small side swipe crashes.
My suggestion for anyone who will be regularly driving past this intersection is that after the construction is complete take a drive through this intersection at a time of day when there is limited traffic. Learn how to navigate the intersection when there isn’t a large amount of traffic to be concerned about. This will help lower the anxiety of the driver and therefore make the travel safer.
This will also help reduce the number of crashes.
Gordon Kelley
Dundas