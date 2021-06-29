To the editor:
We love our hospital, but we are suddenly and deeply concerned about its future.
About three years ago, the mayor self-selected a committee to “cooperate and collaborate” on how the hospital and city can “work together” on running the hospital. While collaboration is usually a good idea, the charter, city ordinances and the hospital bylaws already give the hospital board complete control over operations and reserve only very limited powers to the council. So, it is unclear why the mayor appointed the committee. And why did the mayor’s committee publish a fourth document, a very detailed “playbook,” which in the author’s own words is “not a legal document”?
Community members (including our neighbors in surrounding townships) should be concerned. Why? Because, in addition to not being legally binding, this playbook suggests that the stone wall of the charter, plus the wall’s bracings of the ordinances and bylaws, can be breached by the council. There is a strange irony and a bizarre boldness to the fact that the council, the majority of whom have refused to swear an oath to the charter, have repeatedly rejected the opinions of the Charter Commission, and have not collaborated with the Charter Commission, now want the Charter Commission to endorse the recommendations of a nonlegal document.
If the council wants to change hospital operations or empower themselves to sell the hospital, state statutes and the charter provide a way for them to do so: Bring the matter to the voters through a charter amendment. Until then, leave our hospital alone; it is ours, not yours.
We don’t know about you, dear reader, but we want our hospital run by our hospital CEO and staff, who, by all accounts, are doing a great job. To paraphrase David’s grandpa, “Council, if you want to help, get out of the way. The hospital doesn’t need your kind of help.”
David Ludescher and Scott Oney
Northfield