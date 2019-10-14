To the editor:
Thanks to the Rice County commissioners for having a meeting devoted to learning about ways that the county can reduce energy use as reported by the Northfield News in the Oct. 9 edition. And special thanks to our commissioner, Galen Malecha, for pushing for beginning this work on energy and the environment.
The city of Northfield is working on their clean energy plan, but the city can really only plan for what is inside the city limits. It will be a great help if the county commissioners are also working on a clean energy plan or a plan to reduce energy usage as there are many initiatives that make sense when a larger region is involved.
I look forward to seeing what the county commissioners decide to do as next steps, steps that will both reduce county energy usage and save tax dollars.
Leota Goodney
Northfield