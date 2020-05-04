To the editor:
During the pandemic, we’ve been visiting you weekly and buying meals to help keep you going and keep us going. Your food boosts our morale. But something’s been bothering me as April has progressed, and I need to get it off my chest.
Your staff doesn’t wear masks. Sure, you have the appropriate signage telling customers to stay six feet apart, but the employees providing food are standing next to one another for hours on end, and get pretty close to customers when we pay.
On Friday, April 24, I watched a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask spend enough time deciding what to order while standing next to the counter that she could have given one of you the virus if she has it. We can feel fine, carry the virus, and give it to others without knowing we’re doing so, so who could blame her? Except she wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither were you.
If this was just a cold, no biggie, but this month, I’ve watched and waited with friends who didn’t know whether their loved ones would survive the virus. Two were lucky. One went home from the hospital this week after two weeks on a ventilator. The other one is still hospitalized, but is off the ventilator and doing better. He’s an athlete in his 30s, and was in perfect health before COVID-19 flattened him.
My third friend wasn’t so lucky. He died. That weird blood clotting stuff they’re warning us about with severe cases? He started clotting after a few days on the ventilator and it killed him. He too was perfectly healthy and athletic. I know his wife and his sister. You can probably imagine how devastating the loss was to them.
I don’t want to be responsible for anyone else dying the way he did. So when I show up at your establishment, I wear a mask. This is how I show I care about you and your customers and our community, because if I have the virus without knowing it, and give it to you, your not wearing a mask makes it easier to give it to every single customer who walks in your door. Even the ones wearing masks. Most will be fine, but some could die because of our carelessness, and that’s not a burden I want to bear. I’m hoping you decide you can’t bear it either. I look forward to seeing your masks next week.
Kathryn Ananda-Owens
Northfield
Editor's note: This letter was originally addressed to local businesses.