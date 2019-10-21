Thursday, Oct. 24 is National Acupuncture and Oriental medicine Day. Annually, our profession celebrates to increase public awareness of the benefits of acupuncture and Oriental medicine (herbs). Acupuncture is an ancient healing modality that is increasingly popular with successful results and minimal to no side effects.
Acupuncture and Oriental medicine (herbs) can treat pain (hip, back, neck, shoulder, knee, feet); anxiety, depression, digestive gut health from the beginning of the digestive tract to the end. Acupuncture also can address fatigue and nausea from chemotherapy, Men’s Health (prostate, erectile dysfunction) as well as migraines and daily persistent headaches.
Acupuncture can treat infant's weakened immune system, children with ADHD, teens with sports injuries or college students with insomnia or adults with stress from daily living concerns. Afraid of needles? Your acupuncturist has alternatives to ensure you’re comfortable during treatments.
Oriental medicine (herbs) is available to address high cholesterol, high blood pressure, allergies, anxiety, depression, digestive health and pain and more. Oriental medicine has no side effects and is not addictive.
I would like to address specially, how acupuncture has many benefits for women’s health from puberty to menopause. Through the use of Acupuncture and Chinese herbs we can heal the body, mind and spirit, which are called the “Three Treasures.”
Acupuncture and Chinese herbs can be used to address health concerns from infertility to pregnancy issues and postpartum care for both mother and baby. Acupuncture and Chinese herbs can be used to aide early pregnancy symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and low appetite. During second and third trimesters, they can be used to alleviate sore back/hips, urgency to urinate and pelvic pain.
Acupuncture can assist with stalled labor, an overdue baby, babies who don’t want to descend into the birth canal, cervical ripening, cervical opening and lactation issues. Acupuncture has also been used to turn breech babies with great success. Typically, only two to three acupuncture treatments along with Chinese herbs, which are safe for mom and baby, are needed to turn baby and ensure correct position for a healthy and successful delivery. Perimenopause and menopause can also be challenging as women transition into the next stage. Women may experience low libido, mental fog, night sweating and insomnia. These can be addressed with Acupuncture through the heart channel pathway to ensure peaceful sleep from the heart “fire.”
If you decide to explore the benefits of acupuncture and Oriental medicine to treat your health concerns, choose a practitioner who is board certified through www.NCCAOM.org, which means he or she has 3,000 hours of education, clinical experience, and completes continuing education regularly with 60 credits every four years. Be aware of minimal training with as little as eight hours — ask questions on certification, education and training.