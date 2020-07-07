To the editor:
With the 2020 election approaching, it is clear to me that healthcare is the greatest issue facing Americans in their day-to-day lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has made healthcare inequities even more pronounced; we need to ensure our congressperson will fight to ensure that all Minnesotans have the healthcare that we deserve. Luckily, our representative, Angie Craig, has proven that she is willing to work hard to make sure everyone has access to affordable care.
Angie’s record in Congress over the last two years has shown that she will put in the work to lower out-of-pocket costs and prescription drug prices. She has held listening sessions here in the district and introduced and co-sponsored many healthcare bills dedicated to making healthcare more affordable and holding Big Pharma accountable. Importantly, Angie also understands that mental health care is a critical need in our communities and introduced legislation to increase access to necessary services, especially for rural communities and veterans.
Angie has shown time and time again that she will fight for the healthcare that all Americans deserve. I urge you to support Angie Craig this November, either by voting early by mail, in person or on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Siena Leone-Getten
Northfield