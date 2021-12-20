The New Year is fast approaching, and with it, perhaps, New Year’s resolutions. I have, like many others I’m sure, let my study of languages lapse and have become rusty in German and Russian.
In addition to brushing up, I also resolve to spend more time learning Spanish this year. And Arabic. And, well, actually, if I could have any superpower it would be the ability to speak and understand any language, fluently. Maybe every single of the more than 7,000 global languages would be a stretch to learn in a lifetime, but with resources made available for free at your library, you can learn a whole lot of them.
A few years ago, I first used Transparent Language through my library to learn a little “walking around” Turkish for a trip. “Merhaba! Tanıştığımıza memnun oldum!” is about all that has stuck with me, but I could get by in the markets of Ankara and return a hearty “Günaydın!” to the bus driver in the morning with a couple weeks of using the service. Library cardholders can access this app with over 100 languages for free through our digital library at guides.mynpl.org/Databases.
Why do we love Transparent Language? Besides the user-friendly app, Transparent Language donates their technology to 7000 Languages. 7000 Languages is a nonprofit organization that makes world-class technology available to language teams working with lesser-known and under-resourced languages.
The program began in 2009 as Transparent Language's Heritage and Endangered Languages Preservation Program (H.E.L.P.P.), which worked with partner organizations to develop courses in Ojibwe, Balinese, and many other languages.
Fun fact: of all the languages offered through this service, can you guess what Northfield’s top languages learned are? Northfield has been learning Ojibwe more than any other! Second to that is Spanish, then Hebrew, Hungarian, and Irish round out the top five. Usage of the service has increased substantially during the pandemic. Molodyets! (That’s Russian for “well done!”)
But wait, there’s more! Transparent Language also offers Kidspeak, which lets young learners explore a new language with their cartoon "friend" and their pet. They'll broaden their horizons as they work their way through fun and engaging activities. Kidspeak is available in Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.
A second or third language can feel like a passport to the world, or a way to communicate more effectively within our communities. If you aren’t fluent enough to tackle a novel in a second language, another ticket to greater understanding is literature in translation.
Literature has a way of taking us on a journey through another’s point of view, which for the curious, is a welcome vacation from one’s own perspective. In fact, studies have shown that reading fiction can increase empathy and encourage understanding. I recommend Bright by Duanwad Pimwana, the first book by a Thai woman to be translated into English, and anything by master storyteller, Nobel laureate and Booker Prize-winning Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk and Francophone author, Marie NDiaye.