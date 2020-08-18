To the editor:
All Minnesotans, regardless of the color of our skin, our faith tradition, or where we live, want to be able to take care of ourselves and our families. The DFL’s Minnesota Values Project shows us the Democrats’ commitment to building a Minnesota where all our families have what they need: healthcare, jobs, education, housing, a healthy environment and safe communities.
Some politicians are trying to divide us hoping that while pointing fingers at one another, we don’t notice them using our resources to line the pockets of their wealthy supporters and themselves. In Minnesota, we want everyone to be treated fairly and follow the Golden Rule. There have been times in my life when I have been too overwhelmed to even think about meals and was blessed to be a beneficiary of our tradition of bringing food to those in crises. Knowing how much it meant to me, I’ve done the same for others. We help each other out and know our neighbors have our backs when we need them.
Our state historically has high voter turnout and, now more than ever, we need to make our voices heard. Join me in casting our votes for Todd Lippert, Jon Olson, Angie Craig and Tina Smith. They understand that we can build the Minnesota we all deserve when we look out for one another. This is how we’ve gotten through difficult times before and it’s how we are going to do it again.
(The values of family, inclusion, fairness and community are central to my faith and I am willing to pay the fee myself to express them independent of any party or candidate).
Shari Wadleigh
Northfield
This letter is a paid political endorsement.