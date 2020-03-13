With the news of COVID-19, the coronavirus, changing moment by moment, it’s hard to keep up. Sporting events are cancelled. So are concerts, and many other large gatherings. College students across the country are coming home, with extended spring breaks and not knowing if they will return to face-to-face classes this semester. Spring break travel is being canceled or delayed. The list goes on and on.
Here in Minnesota, with 14 cases now presumptively positive in the state, life is changing, too. Meetings have been canceled, businesses have ramped up cleaning procedures, and all of us are taking precautions where we can.
Here at the Northfield Chamber, we’re making some of those changes, too, but our mission remains the same: serving our local businesses and the community.
We can’t panic, but we can prepare. And we can begin taking some commonsense steps toward keeping the community, and our employees, safe.
All Chamber Meetings and Events are postponed/cancelled for the next 2 weeks (March 13- March 29) This includes:
• Northfield State of the City Address scheduled for Monday is postponed until further notice.
• Tuesday’s Business After Hours at Northfield Golf Club is postponed until further notice.
• The Dundas State of the City Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday is postponed until further notice.
• The Ambassador Committee Meeting on Thursday is cancelled.
• The Chamber Board of Directors Meeting on March 24 as well as Chamber orientation on March 25 are canceled.
As of today, our plan is to watch the situation closely and work with our city and school officials on whether we should postpone or cancel our Home and Garden Show on April 4. We will be making that decision closer to the event, and we are working on a contingency plan should we have to cancel.
Local businesses can be of great help to us at times like this. Restaurants and other eateries offer hot, nourishing meals and many have take-out options. Bookstores are great sources for good reading to pass the time. Banks can assist with special loan funds. Stores selling food, medical supplies and other necessities are nearby and easily accessible.
I could go on, but know that helping to support local businesses, while always important, is crucial at a time like this. These same businesses, as one so eloquently put it, are the ones supporting our kids’ fundraisers, the ones where we gather with friends, where the workers know our names. We need them to be around not only next week or next month, but for years to come. Let’s support them, where we are able, to get them through this time.
If you want to support a local business, but maybe belong to an at-risk part of the population, you can purchase a gift certificate now to be used later. Steps like that will enable local businesses to keep paying their staffs – your friends and family members — and keep businesses viable in our community.
I’m sure we’ll be sharing more information in the days and weeks ahead. For now:
Stay calm.
Stay informed.
Support your neighbors.
And let’s all look forward to better times ahead.