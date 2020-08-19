The City Council approved the Proclamation of the Indigenous Peoples Day two years ago. A year after, a group of community members, the colleges and members of the Human Rights Commission were working to go beyond the proclamation and create a Land Acknowledgement to recognize that we are on Dakota Land and what that means. Such an acknowledgement is meant to work toward repairing a relationship broken centuries ago. The harm created by treaties that played against the Native American Nations runs deep in our communities.
Acknowledging the difficult and complicated past does not harm our communities, but they are made stronger by the power of healing the wounds. In the history of the European settlers, many oblivious to what it meant to have a piece of land, and the dispossession of the Dakota Land in our area, the pain is not gone. Every year we remember what happened only an hour away from here, in the area that witnessed the worst massacre in a single day in American history. It was on Dec. 26, 1862, when, in the context of the U.S-Dakota War, 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato. The following year, 1863, the Dakota were expelled from Minnesota.
Northfield was founded in 1855, just seven years before the U.S.-Dakota War and at the height of the treaty period 1805-1858. It was the time of the great famine Dakota people endured caused by the reduced territories. The war was an expression of the desperation of men, women and children who are the Minnesota native people and belong to this land.
The fact that Native American history in Northfield is barely visible is an outcome of the way a past injustice continues to perpetuate itself today. Isn’t the lack of representation and visibility the best view to deny people their existence? In our pursuit of racial justice, recognizing our past and establishing new relationships is the only way to move forward.
Every word of Northfield's Land Acknowledgement has been carefully chosen over many months and already approved by St. Olaf, and soon by Carleton.
"We stand on the homelands of the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation. We honor with gratitude the people who have stewarded the land throughout the generations and their ongoing contributions to this region. We acknowledge the ongoing injustices that we have committed against the Dakota Nation, and we wish to interrupt this legacy, beginning with acts of healing and honest storytelling about this place."
It may seem that a Land Acknowledgement is a small gesture devoid of action, and yet it is charged with meaning. It is a powerful gesture by which the Land Acknowledgement becomes a key, the key that opens a door that connects the past with the present and creates the possibility for a better and more complete future, a time to reconcile the past and heal the wounds, the generational trauma. Community conversations will start in September — stay tuned!