To the editor:
Who’s ready to change Washington, D.C.? Who’s ready to set the course for economic recovery in the Second District of Minnesota? Who’s ready to lead in the complex and challenging national arena? Who has led successfully on actual battlegrounds?
Tyler Kistner, that’s who!
On May 9, Tyler won the Republican Party endorsement to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the November general election. Kistner, who is from Prior Lake and has family in the Red Wing area, is a proven, tested, mission-oriented leader. That dedication to mission was honed during his service in the United States Marine Corps Special Forces.
Only people rank higher in Kistner’s priorities — his wife and daughter, the U.S. citizens he defended while serving in the Marines and the residents of Minnesota’s Second District. His professional service combined with his love for family, faith, and neighbor is the driving force behind his candidacy.
Kistner, whose distinguished background includes a B.S in History from the U of M, master’s degree in International Relations from New England College, and four overseas deployments which culminated in his appointment to the Commanding General of the Marine Special Operations Command. In this role, he worked on congressional legislative policy to support US interests.
He also has substantial experience in Russian and Chinese counter-terrorism strategies. This background will make him an an invaluable member of Congress at a time when China looms as our major geopolitical rival.
So how does this broad background translate to representing MN CD2 well?
We are a diverse district with a large rural and urban population, substantial agricultural and manufacturing sectors, along with a presence of large scale energy production and small business owners. Environmental concerns are a priority, lower taxes, high quality of the educational opportunities for our young, and a growing senior population that requires good health care and support.
Problem-solving in Washington DC requires a clear sense of priorities, strong connection to the values of the district in combination with an ability to manage competing interests in a fast-moving environment.
Tyler has a proven track record of accomplishment in challenging situations and service in Washington DC requires the best we have, to represent the district well.
MNCD2, the next generation of leadership for the United States of America has arrived.
Janalee Cooper
Northfield