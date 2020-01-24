We are nearly one month into the new year of 2020. Several of us may have already dropped the ball on our New Year’s resolutions that, just a few weeks ago, we were committed to making happen. Too often, whether we are a student, parent, or community member, the hurdles we face in life can get in the way of accomplishing the goals we set out to achieve just a short time ago.
For some, it seems life’s struggles and challenges never come to an end. You cannot make one big effort to lose weight and then give up on it when it has not happened as quickly as you had hoped. Too many times in life just as soon as we read that new book, lose 10 pounds, save some money etc., we forget to maintain the habits that helped us reach our goal.
While we can wait to get all of our “ducks in a row” before we get started is one strategy, some of the time we end up with a bunch of dead ducks before we actually implement anything.
New Year’s resolutions are great because they give us hope and a sense of purpose for the year ahead. But before you start making too many pledges for 2020, I would ask you to reflect back on 2019. If you are not happy with where you are in life, I recommend taking a hard look in the mirror to see what you have to do differently this year to have a better outcome at the conclusion of 2020 than you did at the end of 2019.
Ask yourself a few questions about 2019 that may help your new pathway look smoother and less hilly:
1. Did I spend time and value my family and friends?
2. Was I a good friend to those who really needed me?
3. Did I remember to smell the flowers and live in the moment?
4. Did I help and serve others with my time, talent and dollars?
5. Did I remember to have fun and enjoy each day?
Most of the time resolutions and changes will occur throughout the calendar year. Sometimes it takes courage to give up something or to make things right. To be a great friend, neighbor and family member you need to be persistent and have resiliency. Some days you are going to “take a shot” from someone but you have to be able to reflect at the end of the day and look at the big picture. If you are fortunate to be part of a family, have a place to call home and food to eat, you should count your blessings. You may have heard me say that things can always be worse and sometimes you have to choose to see the bright side with hope in your heart.
I wish you a blessed and peaceful year in 2020. I have seen several miracles in my lifetime, and I know that both dreams and miracles happen. Stay awake and be ready to make the changes necessary to accomplish your goals this year.