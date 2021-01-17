To the editor:
As we start 2021, I’d like to share some good news and a vision of what we could collectively accomplish. There is a revenue-neutral economic/social/environmental plan that has bipartisan support and has the potential to:
1) Create jobs and stimulate economic growth
2) Foster agreement between divided political parties
3) Nudge needed behavior changes by people and organizations using market-based solutions that require no new regulations and very little bureaucracy
4) Put the biggest incentive to change on those contributing most to the problem
5) Give the biggest benefit to those most in need
6) Position United States businesses favorably as EU border taxes take effect
7) Ensure a survivable future for our kids, their kids, and future generations
8) Reduce pollution and some of the unnecessary strain it places on our healthcare system
Interested? This plan puts a tax on carbon-based fuels (in non-agricultural uses) with the collected money distributed back to the citizenry equally. This is known as a Carbon Fee & Dividend program and national legislation has been introduced called HR-763. Learn more at energyinnovationact.org. Projections point to 68% of individuals receiving more than enough dividend to cover the increased fees they’ll experience, and that’s before they change their habits. This isn’t a liberal or conservative thing! It’s a rare bipartisan and economist supported plan that is a win-win for all but the heaviest fuel users.
Showing support for the plan is simple. Here are three ways:
• Let your national congressional leaders know you want to see action taken! Click citizensclimatelobby.org/write-your-representative, pop in your address, and the site will create three emails with a sample message you can edit to your three elected officials in Washington, D.C.
• Encourage organizations you are a member of to endorse the act and help prioritize this in the national agenda: energyinnovationact.org/endorse
• Talk to your family, friends, and locally elected officials about all the ways this plan can make a difference and encourage them to show their support.
This is within our collective reach today and offers countless economic, social, and environmental benefits in one fell swoop. I hope you will join me in taking action today!
Bart Sneary
Dundas
Member, CCL Northfield Chapter