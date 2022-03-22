Until 1972, girls and women had no opportunity to play organized, competitive sports in high school or college. But with the Title IX Amendment to the Civil Rights Act that year, they could no longer be excluded on the basis of sex “from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination, under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Finally, their time had come to be more physically active, play competitive sports, and eventually to be able to earn scholarships for advanced schooling. Suddenly, with passage of this act, participation in sports by girls increased 1057%. Girls could now play organized sports such as tennis, golf, track and field, baseball, basketball, and more, just like the males had been doing.
Although only a small amount of money funded girls sports versus boys, girls persevered and programs have expanded all across the country. The moneys spent on each sport and the payout for the women is still woefully short of what is spent on men’s sports, but in-roads are being made, as recently happened in woman’s soccer.
In the last few decades, we have seen women excel to the point of breaking records in sports, winning national and international awards, even winning medals at the Olympics. Some go on to coach athletics, open sports related businesses, become sports broadcasters, or lawyers specializing in the sports field.
This seems like a correction was made in 1972, and has been bearing fruit.
But now, there is a new twist on all that was gained. In 17 states, transgender athletes, biological males who declare that they are female, can now compete against those who have claimed being female from birth. The question is: is this fair to those who claim the female sex since birth? Are there physical differences that give a competitive edge to the transgender person?
Although many deny an edge, others claim that a male who has gone through male puberty is taller, has more muscle mass and strength, larger hearts and blood vessels, and wider wingspan. Their hemoglobin is higher allowing more oxygen to muscles for greater endurance.
In swimming, currently, Lia Thomas, a transgender female from the University of Pennsylvania, has been beating opponents by more than 7 seconds. Yale swimmer Iszac Hening, who is transitioning from female to male, has chosen to stay swimming with females.
Transgender female athletes are required by most leagues to take hormones to reduce their testosterone levels, but that doesn’t change their body size or build.
British Philosophy of Sport Chair Jon Pike, along with biologist Emma Howe, of Manchester University, and Leslie Howe, from the University of Saskatchewan, have co-authored a paper declaring that all transwomen be excluded from the female category at Elite levels of sports due to their body types. They suggest a category of “Open Competition,” meaning any one of any gender may participate in those sports so no one can be said to have an “edge.”
Is that a solution?