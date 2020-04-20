To the editor:
Voting is at the heart of our democracy.
In this year of the novel coronavirus and physical distancing, we need to expand our voting opportunities so that everyone feels safe voting and so that our volunteer election judges are not at risk.
Congress has made up to $7 million dollars available to Minnesota for election related purposes, but this money is currently being held up in the Minnesota Senate Committee on State Government Finance and Policy and Elections. We need this money to open more polling places and to move them away from care facilities, to make vote by mail easier and to enhance our election security. Three jurisdictions in our Senate district already vote entirely by mail, so expanding that capability should be easy, given enough resources.
We need a free and fair process to vote so that every eligible voter in Minnesota can vote easily, without fear for their health and with confidence that their vote will be counted once and only once.
I call on Sen. Kiffmeyer, chair and everyone on that committee to bring the necessary legislation to the full Senate for a vote.
Leota Goodney
Northfield