To the editor:
I support Davin Sokup for Senate District 20 and I hope you will too. Now, more than ever, we need elected officials who will represent us: working families, small businesses, family farmers, people who care for and teach our children and grandchildren and health care workers.
These are just a few in a long list or people whose voices are rarely heard by those in power. It is time to stop looking at our candidates through a lens of "electability." This false narrative has repeatedly prevented us from electing women and people of color even though we know we need a representative democracy. The average age of a Minnesota state senator is still 55, the Senate is still predominantly Caucasian, there are still significantly more men than women and there are only two LGBTQ+ members in the entire Legislature.
We need to stop electing the candidate we perceive as a "safe bet" because they look like those who are already in power. Good government means we have persons of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences bringing their perspectives to the table so we make policies that work for all of us. This is why I support Davin Sokup and believe he is the best candidate for Senate District 20. I have known Davin for 18 years. Seeing him now as a candidate, I have been impressed with his energy, his resilience, and his willingness to reach out to people and sincerely listen to their concerns. He has strong, thoughtful policy positions and the emotional intelligence to work with people, even those who may not agree with him, He displays empathy, honesty and compassion, traits we need more of in politics.
Think about Northfield's own Paul Wellstone and Molly Woehrlin. These were candidates who faced tough odds to get elected but they succeeded, and we are better for their service. When I ran for Rice County Commissioner in 1982, (at age 29), no woman had ever held that position before. At that time, many people questioned whether a woman could do the job. While that seemed ridiculous then, we're still having conversations like these 38 years later.
In 1982 the citizens of Rice County voted boldly and elected two women to serve as commissioners for the first time ever. Let's vote boldly again.
Ann Bjork Vohs
Faribault