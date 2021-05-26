We have all heard of the crisis at our southern border. The Biden administration refers to it as an “ongoing effort.” They carefully avoid the word “crisis” now, but they certainly called it a crisis during the last administration.
As a candidate, President Trump pledged to solve the problem of people illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico. As president, he repeatedly announced that the United States was not prepared to take in thousands fleeing from South and Central American countries. Trump backed up those words with the construction of the border wall and resolute enforcement of immigration laws. The vast migration slowed to a manageable number.
Those who did enter were detained while they were checked for illnesses and criminal activity and, in the case of children, to find relatives in the United States who would accept responsibility for them. And yes, they were detained in chain link fenced areas, the same “cages” President Obama had used in 2014.
Candidate Joe Biden vowed to everyone who wished to come to the United States that the United States would welcome and care for them. As soon as Biden was elected, the would-be immigrants answered his call; the caravans began their northward trek through Mexico.
One of the first of Biden’s 60-some executive orders was to restrict interior immigrant enforcement. Another halted construction of the border wall. The Biden policy is endangering our border patrol agents as well as citizens along our southern border, who have begged for help.
In the last two decades, hundreds of miles of border control infrastructure have been built by both Republican and Democrat administrations. But now, the border is essentially open to smuggling of people and illicit goods, to sex traffickers and those who pose security threats. Smugglers even drop children over the wall to distract border agents so they can sneak other people in. In March of 2021, 172,000 migrants were taken into custody, five times more than in March of 2020. And it is estimated that thousands more are illegally crossing and not being pursued.
On March 25, at his first press conference, Biden refused to take responsibility for the border crisis, resisting bipartisan calls to take action immediately. Instead, he blamed Trump for dismantling the huge infrastructure needed to handle thousands of people. Instead, he claimed—falsely, according to Politifact, Reuters, the New York Post and others—“We’re sending back the vast majority of families that are coming.” Instead, he put Kamala Harris in charge of the border situation.
But to date, neither Biden or Harris has visited the border, showing their lack of concern for the unaccompanied minors and all other immigrants their administration promised to care for.
Perhaps from where they sit, Biden and Harris really don’t see a crisis at our southern border. But to communities on both sides of that border, to the families lured here by glib promises of a “nice guy” president, to the agents charged with coping with the breakdown of order, “crisis” seems like exactly the right word.