To the editor:
My Tesla Model 3 is now two years old. I will be showing it off at the EV Experience Expo this Saturday, Oct. 23, in Northfield. I will even wash it for the occasion. The Tesla is part of my effort to reduce my carbon footprint.
I am also looking forward to two other things: 1) the completion of the budget reconciliation process in Congress, which may have some significant climate policy; and 2) the United Nations COP26 gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, which gives an opportunity for nations to set new goals and discuss the actions they intend carry out.
One of the best things we can do is to put a price on carbon, make the polluters pay, and provide a dividend to each and every household in the country. This policy is well-represented in H.R. 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Rep. Angie Craig is one of its original co-sponsors.
I expect to keep my Tesla for 10 years or more. I hope that more and more people will find a way to shift to an EV. There will be so many more models of EVs available soon. Please check them out, and if you want to see mine, please get in touch with me.
Howard White, Co-Leader
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Northfield Chapter