This week the Northfield City Council will consider whether to expand an existing Housing TIF District in order to accommodate a housing development that will provide 40 additional affordable living units. Housing Availability is one of the City Council’s Strategic Plan Priorities along with Economic Vitality, Climate Action, Quality Facilities, Service Excellence, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion.
I chose this topic for this month’s article as a means of sharing some additional information about TIF funding and some of the safeguards that are in place to make sure it’s not misused.
Many communities proactively seek ways to enhance employment opportunities, revitalize downtowns, redevelop parts of their community and improve the quality of life. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a tool that can be used to accomplish these goals, but it has many requirements that can be confusing, and at times intimidating.
Tax Increment Financing, governed by state statute, is the ability to capture and use most of the increased local property tax revenues from new development within a defined geographic area for a defined period of time. For most traditional cities like Northfield TIF projects comprise anywhere from 2%-6% of the tax base.
TIF can be used to encourage certain types of development or redevelopment that would not normally occur without financial assistance. This funding tool can be used for creating or retaining jobs, redeveloping blighted areas, remediating polluted sites and constructing affordable housing.
In Northfield we have four housing TIF districts – Maple Brook, Presidential Commons, Spring Creek l and Spring Creek ll. For the housing districts, 100% of the tax increment has to be used for affordable housing. Most of these have a maximum duration of 26 years and utilize the pay-as-you-go notes (PayGo) financing option which maintains the least amount of financial risk for the city.
The city utilizes a public finance advisor to conduct a “But for Test” which is a financial analysis and documentation process that demonstrates that the proposed project would not be able to move forward without the requested tax increment. The pro forma looks at the cost to build as well as the operational revenues and expenditures. The analysis determines the minimum amount of financial assistance needed for the project. It also ensures that the project is maximizing private sources of funding first.
A “look back” provision is often included in the development agreement which provides additional financial accountability after the project is completed to ensure that only the amount of increment needed to make the project financially feasible is given.
For TIF housing districts, an annual test is done to ensure rental income requirements are met. For TIF plans, either 40% of the units must be rented to people earning 60% of the county median income or 20% of the units must be rented to people earning 50% of the county median income. Annual reports are filed with the Office of the State Auditor.
There are pros and cons to all financial tools. Utilizing them in ways that will yield the greatest long-term benefit for the community is important.