To the editor:
After a winter of confinement, we rejoice in the renewal of spring — the extended daylight, bird song, flowers, perfect new leaves on weather-beaten trees. Amid these delights, I am grateful for the efforts of so many people representing various organizations that work to protects our environment. The Earth Day events on Bridge Square underscored the opportunities we have to protect and enhance the health of the planet. I belong to both the League of Women Voters and the Citizens Climate Lobby, both of which are nonpartisan and work to promote such efforts. Our individual choices about landscaping, recreations, travel and even our menus are significant.
Virtually all of us have an environmental footprint that cannot be sustained, but all of us can reduce our impacts by:
• Making those personal choices with sustainability in mind
• Joining organizations that promote responsible stewardship
• Insisting that public policies address environmental issues
• Supporting responsible journalism on policy issues
• Supporting regenerative agricultural practices
• Providing outdoor activities for children that cultivate their delight in nature
• Engaging our friends in conversation about these issues
Time outside is restorative for us all as we emerge from a pandemic and commit to renewed work on behalf of nature. We have a lot to lose with indifference and so much to gain with inspired efforts.
Jane Mitchell
Northfield