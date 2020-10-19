To the editor:
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for House of Representatives candidate Joe Moravchik in the general election. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Joe because he is an exceptional advocate for the towns and townships in the area.
Moravchik is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and he promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting House of Representatives candidate Joe Moravchik in the general election on or before Nov. 3.
Brian Peters, executive director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
This letter is a paid political endorsement.