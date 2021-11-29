Most Northfielders are used to seeing high school students on our boards and commissions, and perhaps take it for granted. Sometimes it takes someone from out of town to remind us what a special and unusual program we have to get input from our youth. I was pleased to see our Youth on Boards program featured in the Star Tribune last week.
Our Mayor's Youth Council was formed in 2006 with 15 high school students. In 2015, the city substantially expanded the program. Ninety-seven youth now serve on over 30 different community boards, commissions, councils and committees.
The desire to give our youth a voice is grounded in the belief that youth play a critical role in the vitality of our community. By giving them an opportunity to take part in public debate, they help form and shape the world in which they would want to live and raise their families in. And with almost 49% of our Northfield population made up of young people 24 and under (2019 American Community Survey), it’s an investment in both the here and now and in the future of our community.
Northfield boards, councils, and committees get regular valuable insight from an important perspective. Our youth have played an active role in policy development for Municipal ID, Tobacco 21, the Climate Action Plan, improved pedestrian crossings at the High School and Middle School, the Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan and much more. They’ve engaged with the leadership at our fire and Police departments and toured both facilities, learning valuable information about the work that’s done to keep our community safe.
I find that our youth representatives ask important questions, and sometimes with a refreshing directness. “Why do we do it this way?” and “What if we did it this new way?” are questions we don’t ask ourselves often enough.
And while I can’t speak for them — after all, the goal of the program is to have youth speak for themselves — youth representatives often say that being part of the process helps them understand it. What might look like a puzzling process from the outside can make more sense as a participant. And if it doesn’t, they can say so and help make the process more understandable to everyone.
Most of the people on our volunteer boards and commissions are learning by doing, so the youth aren’t the only ones learning how to contribute to the important work of self-government. Rather, we are learning together, with everyone bringing different skills and perspectives.
I am sincerely grateful for not only the Healthy Community Initiative and Meleah Follen who are the “boots on the ground” making this program work but also the funding partnership between the Northfield School District, Youthprise and the city of Northfield. It’s appropriate that Youth on Boards is a program of the Healthy Community Initiative, because their participation truly makes Northfield healthier.
I encourage everyone to think about whether you might make a difference on a board or commission next year. Are you in high school? Perfect. We need you.