To the editor:
As another contentious special session at the capitol comes to an end, we often only hear about partisan differences and gridlock. However, there is still important work getting done in the legislature to improve the lives of Minnesotans. Due to the hard work and leadership of Rep. Todd Lippert, legislators have agreed to extend the Farmer-Lender Mediation program through 2027 — providing meaningful relief for many farm families throughout the state.
To put it simply: carrying debt is essential for farmers to make needed investments in land and equipment. Oftentimes, debt can lead to financial stress and farm foreclosures, as well as alarming rates of mental health crises and suicide.
In response to the farm credit crisis in the 1980s, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Farmer-Lender Mediation Act requiring banks and other credits to offer a 90-day mediation period for farmers to renegotiate, restructure or resolve farm debts before enforcing debts against land, livestock and/or crops. It was vitally important that the FLM program remain in place. Rep. Lippert understood this, and tackled the issue head on this legislative session.
There are still legislators getting things done for Minnesotans, even amidst the partisan rancor. Thank you Rep. Todd Lippert, for your bipartisan work to help farmers remain on a sound financial footing.
Steven Read, Rice County Farmers Union president
Nerstrand