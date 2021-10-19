When I talk with farmers, I hear about the weather. I hear about extremes. This summer, the problem was extreme drought. Just last year, the problem was extreme rain. Climate change is leading to extreme weather and extreme swings in the weather.
Those with livelihoods tied to the land are among those who will be hit the hardest by climate change. We need policy solutions that reduce climate emissions significantly while helping farmers create more resilient and profitable farms.
A policy gaining support at the Capitol can do just that. I’m the lead author of The Future Fuels Act in the House, and the governor is launching a series of conversations this fall to gauge support. The Future Fuels Act could reduce climate emissions in the transportation sector in Minnesota by 50% by 2050. The policy puts a Low Carbon Fuel Standard in place that scores every transportation fuel based on its carbon intensity. Ethanol has a better score than gasoline sourced from dirty tar sands oil, biodiesel a better score yet, and electricity from renewable energy the best score of the fuels currently available. Those producing cleaner fuels receive credits. If you produce dirtier fuels you have to purchase credits. The policy prioritizes emissions reduction and incentivizes cleaner fuels.
Also exciting is the potential the policy has to commercialize two of the “cash cover crops” being developed by the Forever Green initiative of the University of Minnesota. Winter Camolina and Pennycress are two winter oilseed crops that can be crushed for food and fuel. They are designed to be fit into a rotation of corn and soybeans. Planted just after corn is harvested, they sprout, cover the soil, lay dormant through the winter, and then resume growth when the snow melts in the spring.
Soybeans are planted directly into the winter crop, and then the oilseed is harvested weeks later.
This gives the farmer a third cash crop, and it protects the soil from the erosion caused by increasingly severe rains in the fall and spring. The climate benefits of adding pennycress or winter camolina to the rotation would improve the carbon intensity scores of ethanol and biodiesel. These oilseed crops also have the potential to be developed into advanced biofuels, replacements for jet fuel or the bunker fuel used for maritime vessels, sectors very difficult to electrify.
A similar Future Fuels policy just came online in Oregon. It was expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4 million tons in the first year, but it reduced emissions by 5 million tons. Already the policy has reduced the carbon intensity of ethanol in the state by 20%, and it is driving electrification in the transportation sector by creating funds for a smarter electric grid and more electric vehicles.
This policy is one piece of the puzzle as we continue Minnesota’s clean energy transition. It significantly reduces emissions in the transportation sector and provides more options for farmers. Good climate policy can solve multiple problems at the same time.