To the editor:
We all need leaders who will listen and after considering all options, develop reasonable plans to address the many complex issues that we face today.
Jon Olson has learned from his 20+ years in service to our country as a naval intelligence officer/trained with the CIA that complex problems require creative, thoughtful solutions. He knows how to work with others and get the job done.
He is committed to supporting family farms and to enhancing our rural economy with specific concrete creative concepts.
Jon has promised to support Minnesota law enforcement systems with innovative ideas. As a college teacher of law enforcement and criminal justice, he has credibility in this field.
Jon brings fresh ideas to support education and to improve our healthcare system.
He brings a wealth of experience to the table and will work well with supporters and opponents alike in an honest effort to improve the lives of all Minnesotans.
Please vote Jon Olson for MN Senate District 20 on Nov. 3.
Tim Hogan
Northfield
This is a paid political endorsement.