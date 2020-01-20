To the editor:
We're relatively new residents of Northfield. We enjoy being in a smaller town, but I do have one question. How much more do the people north of Woodley (and a couple other neighborhoods) pay for their mail? I have noticed that the houses there have real "mailboxes" while I get to put on boots, parka and scarf to walk across the street and down the block to unlock a box clustered with about 20 others. Either they pay a lot more or their health doesn't allow such daily excursions and you're being kind to them. Sometimes in the other seasons the walk down the block isn't so bad but, gee, I miss sticking my hand out the door and pulling mail from a box on my house.
Brent Christianson
Northfield