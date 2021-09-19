To the editor:
Northfield has a serious housing crisis. Mayor Rhonda Pownell has said, “One of our six strategic plan priorities is housing availability.” Yet we struggle to see a clear plan that allows residents to have a voice and participate in finding solutions. City planning and development staff certainly haven’t been listening or proactive.
Many Northfielders have followed Rebound’s Kraewood proposal for the former tree farm and have had serious concerns: the destruction of more than 800 beautiful trees, traffic safety concerns for children, lack of easy access to goods and services, and significant burden to taxpayers if TIF is passed. With TIF funding, Rebound’s apartments won’t be affordable to the people who most need them. Rebound’s rents will cost more than the new Timberfield apartments which aren’t TIF funded.
For months, we’ve been led to believe Rebound’s Kraewood is our only option. Not so. We now learn of that another proposed 150-unit development has been in the works for nine months. This development by T.S. Turna would be built near Target and Cub. Compared to Kraewood, Turna’s plan calls for building no additional streets. No trees to be cut down. No traffic safety concerns. Even with TIF funding many of these apartments would be truly affordable unlike Rebound’s Kraewood.
Most disturbingly, this significant proposal has sat on the city planner’s desk for over a month.
We ask that a formal updating process be established. Elected and appointed city officials who vote on housing issues need to be updated by the city planning staff about emerging opportunities at regularly schedule status updates. Allowing only one development to proceed at a time is myopic and stalls the city.
Following Northfield’s HRA housing study, building both developments along with others in progress could create significantly more apartment units than Northfield truly needs. Shouldn’t the city choose between the best proposals? Especially when it comes to TIF funding. There must be a way.
In Northfield, we expect our elected officials to do the right thing for all the right reasons. And so must our city staff. Let’s begin to communicate openly and get it right.
Bob Thacker
Northfield