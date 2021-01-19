To the editor:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many have experienced an increase need for mental health services accessibility. During the current Minnesota legislative session, we can effectively address the need to provide a viable approach for providing access and affordability for these needs. As past practice, we provide funds for increased mental health bed space, police, fire and rescue, and incarceration to remedy the effects of neglected mental health needs by those who would have benefited from a proactive approach. We are becoming stretched as the costs for the reactive approach is getting beyond affordability.
I would hope that we can see a proactive approach to mental health instead, although the need for more beds is justified. This is a subject of concern as so many more good people are falling through the cracks. I also think that we as a society, need to validate mental health treatment. This is a subject that needs conversation to forward a viable path for a solution.
How do we proactively address these needs? First of all, we need to allow people to feel empowered to seek mental health treatment. Eliminate the stigmatization of mental health treatment and eliminate the financial road blocks.
A second concern is obvious. I believe the shortage of qualified mental health professionals is apparent with wait lists extending for months. Would it be reasonable to approach this with providing additional funds to supplement the education to those who pursue careers in this field? Addressing this shortage needs to be addressed sooner than later.
I know that there are more than my thoughts in addressing mental health issues. We are possibly at a crossroad in addressing this with viable and affordable solutions as that is the ultimate goal.
How do we produce results. Become active in the political process to keep our representatives informed with viable ideas to be successful in overcoming the current shortfalls. Take the time to join organizations and even send an email or phone call to your representatives. It cannot be done with indifference. We need to get involved for these concerns to be addressed effectively.
Joni Cromer
Northfield