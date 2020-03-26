To the editor:
Like so many of our generation, we have face challenging times before and from those experiences, we have become stronger and more sensitive. Right now, people everywhere are struggling with health worries and with financial security.
Every moral and spiritual traditional points to a truth that giving and sharing helps us grow as a person. We all need to step in now to support the poor, feed the hungry, provide shelter for the homeless and offer patience and understanding to those in misery.
Steven Post, professor of Preventive Medicine at Stony Brook University School of Medicine writes, "When happiness and the well-being of others becomes real to us, we are motivated to help and when we become engaged, our personal creativity, our health and our longevity are enhanced.
Giving of one's time and treasure makes the world a better place for the recipient and for the giver. The current need is severe and immediate…and the time to share is now!!
Lois and Noel Stratmoen
Northfield