To the editor:
I have not written a letter to your paper for a number of years. But here are some of my concerns:
I am very tired of Mr. Trump's crude language; it is not only that but also very dangerous.
I am also amazed at our president’s freewheeling policy making, not only disregarding the established heads of departments or agencies, but using a primitive internet device to announce ”his” new executive orders.
I am shocked to see our House and Senate becoming more partisan than ever, instead of dealing with the many problems of inequity, racism and the environment.
I also do not understand the lack of concern over the constant killings of our citizens by domestic terrorists, people killing anyone they disagree with.
I furthermore wonder where the voices of reason are. The people of our country are not speaking up. They will not get involved.
I also ask why we neither have the funds nor the will to deal with ever- growing problems like medical expenses, the opioid epidemic, climate change, and the availability of military-type assault weapons.
I do not have a solution, although I will recommend that our politicians at the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats alike, start to talk and work together instead of preventing any discussion and collaboration.
Peter Seitz
Northfield