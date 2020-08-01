To the editor:
Our community deserves representation that reflects our values. Our elected officials ought to be true to their word, care deeply about their neighbors, and be proven leaders that have repeatedly demonstrated themselves to prioritize the good of their constituents over all else. The only candidate for Minnesota Senate in District 20 that lives out these principles is Jon Olson.
There is no doubt that Jon has dedicated his life to protecting and bettering the lives of others; his record as a career public servant is totally unmatched by his competitors. After retiring from twenty-one years of service as a naval intelligence officer and U.S. diplomat, Jon sought out opportunities to continue to serve his community. Since his retirement, he has taught courses on national security at Carleton and Metropolitan State, and chaired the board for Metro Blooms, an environmental non-profit. Jon has made a career out of putting others before himself. He has exactly the right background and motivations for fighting to protect our community’s future in St. Paul.
This November, Jon will be featured on the ballot alongside incumbent Sen. Rich Draheim. When running in 2016, Draheim’s campaign centered around a theme of efficient government. The Senator-to-be promised that every action he would take in the legislature would be to propel the state government to increased levels of efficiency, in order to hold lawmakers accountable to the people of Minnesota.
In hindsight, it’s evident that Sen. Draheim hasn’t kept his promise. The senator has enveloped his work in partisanship, having issued statements claiming that Gov. Walz’s “partisan games” held back the allocation of $841 million in COVID CARES funds to local governments.
What the senator neglected to mention was how he and his fellow Republicans refused to consider distributing the funds absolutely critical to the success of small businesses, until the governor would agree to tax conditions completely unrelated to COVID relief or the purposes of the special session. This isn’t the most efficient way to run a government, given that 300,000 Minnesotans remain unemployed.
Sen. Draheim has chosen to put politics and party before the people of Minnesota. He has not stayed true to his word, and he doesn’t embody the values of the people of SD20. It is time that we are represented by someone who represents us; this November, that someone is Jon Olson.
Jacob Smith
Northfield