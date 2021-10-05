To the editor:
I am writing as a member of the Northfield community's Beyond the Land Acknowledgement Committee. As you know, the city, St. Olaf and Carleton colleges passed a land acknowledgement and we are working on what comes next. Here is the city's acknowledgement:
We stand on the homelands of the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation. We honor with gratitude the people who have stewarded the land throughout the generations and their ongoing contributions to this region. We acknowledge the ongoing injustices that we have committed against the Dakota Nation, and we wish to interrupt this legacy, beginning with acts of healing and honest storytelling about this place.
Coming up on Oct. 11, is Indigenous Peoples Day, what we used to call Columbus Day. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared Indigenous Peoples Day and in 2019 Governor Waltz did the same. I am inviting all to honor Indigenous Peoples Day in whatever way you find to be respectful.
On Oct. 11, the public is invited to attend what is likely to be a memorable event at Carleton College. Prairie Island Indian Community will be sending a number of staff to Carleton that day along with a tipi and exhibit materials about Prairie Island, and with additional ceremony and program elements, including the history of Prairie Island Indian Community. This will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 11. We hope many from the community will attend to learn the history of our indigenous neighbors. You can find out more on the Public Works Event page on the Carleton website, carleton.edu.
In the meantime the public is also invited to the exhibit at the Weitz Center of Carleton, "Why Treaties Matter," another way to learn the history of this place, open most afternoons and weekday evenings. And Carleton's convocation on October 8 will feature Professor of Ojibwe, Anton Treuer, discussing the close knit relationship between culture and language, 10:50 a.m. at Skinner Chapel.
Another possibility is a virtual presentation from Native Governance Center on Indigenous Peoples Day 2021 (Oct. 11) from 6 to 7 p.m. "Healing our future: Indigenous wealth building for seven generations." The event will provide attendees with an overview of Indigenous wealth concepts and a deep dive into how Indigenous people are building wealth in their communities.
Dorothea Hrossowyc
Northfield