What comes to mind when you think of the Northfield Garden Club? Colorful flowers in planters on Bridge Square and along the Riverwalk — or baskets on the Pedestrian bridge below the Cannon River falls in downtown Northfield – or hanging baskets on downtown lamp posts? Or perhaps the butterfly, dragonfly, and bee pollinator gardens in Riverside Park?
But I bet very few of you know that the garden club also was responsible, through the Landscape Partnership Program, for the corridor of 149 trees added by the club in 2012 and 2014 along Highway 3 south from the Dairy Queen to St Olaf Ave and from the Cannon River bridge south to Jefferson Parkway by Allina.
NGC also provides grant money to individuals or groups to pursue gardening projects: landscaping at the depot, creating a butterfly garden in front of the former Greenvale School, developing landscaping around the pergola in Riverside Park and around the gazebo along the river by 2nd St, plus adding the tables and umbrellas along the Riverwalk.
I could go on and on but this is not about garden club’s accomplishments and ongoing contributions toward a vibrant sense of community spirit that has visitors returning to Northfield again and again. This is a call to support the purpose of the NGC to advance and promote the art and science of horticulture and encourage all forms of home and civic gardening projects in Northfield.
It takes more than just the gardening club to accomplish this. It takes YOU, the citizens, elected officials, city employees, and neighborhood friends all pitching in to create an old-fashioned, small town feel in Northfield. Plant a tree, water a tree, trim a tree, plant a flower, and pull a weed. Bet you can’t stop with just one!
Visit www.TheNorthfielGardenClub.org for more information. And join us at one of our monthly meetings held the second Tuesday of each month. Guests are always welcome.