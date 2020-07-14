To the editor:
I was encouraged to see bipartisan support in the state legislature for common sense police reform in the weeks following George Floyd’s death. Republicans and Democrats agreed that chokeholds should be banned, that officers should intervene when they see instances of excessive force, and that officers need more training in crisis de-escalation and less “warrior-style” training. When Governor Walz called a special legislative session dedicated to police reform, I expected to see action.
Instead, we saw inaction by the Republican-led Senate, which passed a watered-down police reform bill that barely scratched the surface of what is needed.
For an example of the bad faith effort we saw in the Senate, look no further than Northfield’s own state senator. In a June 20, 2020 interview published on the Senate Republican Caucus website, Rich Draheim justified the Senate’s limited police reform bill by pretending that “Democrats wanted to add felon voting and dismantling of police.” In fact, Democrats dropped former felon voting rights (which would reverse a form of disenfranchisement that goes back to the Jim Crow era) in an attempt to compromise with Republicans. And if Draheim took the time to read the legislation passed by the House, he would have seen many excellent proposals, but exactly zero calls to “dismantle the police.”
Draheim’s failure to take police reform seriously and his disrespect for his Democratic colleagues proves how badly we need new representation in the Minnesota Senate. I’m eager to vote for Jon Olson in November because, as a Navy veteran and public policy expert, he will implement the common sense police reforms that will make us all safer, and he’ll do it with humility and respect for all.
Louis Epstein
Northfield